Council accepts resignation of officer involved in police chase crash that killed 2 teens

ADDIS, La. (WAFB) - The Addis Town Council met on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and passed a motion to accept the resignation of officer David Cauthron, who was involved in a deadly crash during a police chase.

The mayor of Addis, along with council members and the police chief, went into executive session to start the meeting. When they came back, Police Chief Richard Anderson made a recommendation to council members that they accept Cauthron’s resignation as of January 9. Members of the town council unanimously approved the motion, and therefore, Cauthron will no longer be on the force.

Two teenage girls died in the crash. A young man is still recovering weeks later.

Brusly High School students Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15, were killed in the crash. Maggie's brother, Liam Dunn, was injured. (Submitted)

The deadly collision was the jumping-off point for local and state leaders to pursue greater oversight of police pursuits.

State Representative Edmond Jordan says he’ll introduce legislation that helps families file civil lawsuits against law enforcement agencies involved in pursuits that end in injury or death.

18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton called for law enforcement officers to “stop the damn pursuit” when a chase puts human life in danger.

Clayton said he plans to convene a grand jury in Cauthron’s criminal case. Cauthron was arrested on two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injury. He was booked into the West Baton Rouge jail and released on a pre-trial bond of $100,000.

