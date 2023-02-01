Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Tree falls on Caddo official’s truck

Shreveport Volunteer Network came to his rescue
By Jade Myers
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — People lined up to receive sandbags Tuesday at Caddo Parish Fleet Services.

Some said they are concerned about the cold and rainy weather.

“Because the lake is rising and it seems like they’re not doing their job as a city,” said John Dixon, a resident of Shreveport’s Stoner Hill area. “I live on Stoner. And all the way down our streets are flooded all the way up to the steps all the time. The drainage, I don’t know if it’s stopped up or what the problem is. But it’s just high.”

A volunteer with Shreveport Volunteer Network removes part of a tree from Caddo Commissioner...
A volunteer with Shreveport Volunteer Network removes part of a tree from Caddo Commissioner Mario Chavez's truck Jan. 31, 2023.(Source: Jade Myers/KSLA News 12)

Some residents already feel the effects of the weather. Caddo Commissioner Mario Chavez said a tree fell on his truck early Tuesday this morning. Shreveport Volunteer Network came to his rescue.

“With all of the rain coming in right now, all of the ground, the roots and everything are totally saturated,” said Tommy Giles, the nonprofit’s executive director. “A lot of your trees are very top-heavy. So they’re going to lean over and uproot.”

Shreveport Volunteer Network said they’ll be on standby to help others during the storm.

“We usually do trees and debris cleanup and things like that,” Giles explained. “And our preparation for all the flooding is we have no plan. So our plan is to just show up because we don’t know what’s going on other than going out and helping with sandbags and things like that.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing rain increasing
Ice threat increasing later today and tonight
The Caddo coroner's office has identified 27-year-old Tytierr James, of Bossier Parish, as the...
Caddo coroner identifies Bossier woman found dead near bridge in Shreveport
Top left: Denickolas Maurice Brown Top right: Dariusz Patterson Bottom left: Meadow...
4 inmates in custody after escaping from Columbia County Detention Facility
An 8-year-old boy died in a fire on Church Street in Sarepta, La. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
8-year-old boy killed in fire caused by space heater
Animal Control rounded up a couple of dogs Jan. 30, 2023, that neighbors say have been...
2 dogs seized by Animal Control after ‘terrorizing’ Shreveport neighborhood, injuring elderly man

Latest News

Road conditions worsen with cold and ice in East Texas
Road conditions worsen with cold and ice in East Texas
Ice threat tomorrow
Icy conditions possible tonight
Ice threat tomorrow
Austin's Tuesday Evening Weather Update
Due to constant rainfall, some backyards in the Cross Lake area are filling up with water.
Cross Lake closed due to high water level; backyards nearby flood