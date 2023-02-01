Tree falls on Caddo official’s truck

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — People lined up to receive sandbags Tuesday at Caddo Parish Fleet Services.

Some said they are concerned about the cold and rainy weather.

“Because the lake is rising and it seems like they’re not doing their job as a city,” said John Dixon, a resident of Shreveport’s Stoner Hill area. “I live on Stoner. And all the way down our streets are flooded all the way up to the steps all the time. The drainage, I don’t know if it’s stopped up or what the problem is. But it’s just high.”

A volunteer with Shreveport Volunteer Network removes part of a tree from Caddo Commissioner Mario Chavez's truck Jan. 31, 2023. (Source: Jade Myers/KSLA News 12)

Some residents already feel the effects of the weather. Caddo Commissioner Mario Chavez said a tree fell on his truck early Tuesday this morning. Shreveport Volunteer Network came to his rescue.

“With all of the rain coming in right now, all of the ground, the roots and everything are totally saturated,” said Tommy Giles, the nonprofit’s executive director. “A lot of your trees are very top-heavy. So they’re going to lean over and uproot.”

Shreveport Volunteer Network said they’ll be on standby to help others during the storm.

“We usually do trees and debris cleanup and things like that,” Giles explained. “And our preparation for all the flooding is we have no plan. So our plan is to just show up because we don’t know what’s going on other than going out and helping with sandbags and things like that.”

