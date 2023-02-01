Texarkana man arrested in undercover online juvenile sex sting

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A man was arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor after allegedly he offered money for sex to a 16-year-old girl, the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) reports.

Robert Murphy, 48, had no idea he was talking to an undercover officer who was posing as a teenager online.

According to TTPD, they were alerted to Murphy several months ago while working on other undercover stings. However, they were just recently able to positively identify him as the person allegedly behind all the inappropriate messages with TTPD’s investigator who he thought was a minor. A warrant for Murphy’s arrest was issued the last week of January, and he was arrested at his job in Bowie County on Monday, Jan. 30.

Based on TTPD’s investigation, they believe Murphy may have been involved in other instances of sexual offenses involving minors.

If you have any information, please call police at 903-798-3116.

