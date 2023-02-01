Temporary restraining order against Commissioner Steven Jackson dissolved

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Commissioner Steven Jackson’s attorney, Courtney N. Harris, the temporary restraining order filed against him by a former girlfriend has been dissolved by a judge.

The order was originally signed on Thursday, Jan. 5. The 36-year-old woman alleged that Jackson had been stalking her and communicating with her juvenile daughter ever since she verbally ended their relationship at the end of November.

Harris filed an answer to defend Jackson on Jan. 26 against the allegations made against him. A hearing was meant to be held on Feb. 1, however a mutual agreement was made in private between both parties. They consented to the issuance of both reciprocal injunctions being ordered against them.

Both parties requested to seal the records, however, a judge denied this.

