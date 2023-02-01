Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

SWEPCO, SWREA say they’re prepared for any outages from winter storm

By Epiphany La'Sha
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some people may be waking up in the dark, as a winter storm continues to sweep through the ArkLaTex.

At this time, SWEPCO is reporting over 1,000 outages. A majority of those numbers are coming from the Mount Pleasant, Texas area. Crews are working as quickly as possible to restore that power.

Officials say it doesn’t take much weight for a pole to snap, while a power line can hold up to 600 pounds before coming down. If you see a downed pole or line, keep your distanc and call your electric company and let them know.

“We know you depend on us for power and we take that responsibility very seriously. Rest assured we are devoting the resources necessary to respond to the level of the storm,” said Amanda Keeney, director of corporate communications for SWEPCO.

If your power does go out, it’s important to be prepared. You should always have non-perishable food and water on standby, batteries for flashlights and a safety plan in case of an emergency. Having a backup generator is also helpful if there is someone in your home with medical needs.

“We keep things in stock all the time to be prepared for any kind of natural disasters or storm. We keep plenty of poles, wires, and transformers which are the three key things we have in our grid we keep plenty of those on hand incase anything major roles through,” said Jeff Newton, vice president of communications with SWREA.

No rolling blackouts are expected at this time. SWEPCO says they are ready and fueled up to handle any events during the storm.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing rain increasing
Ice threat increasing later today and tonight
Student athlete Hunter Dorram died in a 18-wheeler accident.
Young man killed after being hit by 18-wheeler near Waskom
DOTD encourages drivers to stay home during winter weather threat
Top left: Denickolas Maurice Brown Top right: Dariusz Patterson Bottom left: Meadow...
4 inmates in custody after escaping from Columbia County Detention Facility
Ice threat tomorrow
Icy conditions possible tonight

Latest News

Nominations open for Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Award
Nominations open for Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Award
Gumbo Gladiators taking place in Festival Plaza
Gumbo Gladiators taking place in Festival Plaza
Nominations open for Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Award
Most Influential Woman Award honors community leaders, philanthropists
William Carl Stanfield, 25
Man pleads guilty to breaking into elderly Vivian man’s home