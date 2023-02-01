Rain and ice mix to continue tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! The miserable weather continues in the ArkLaTex with the rain and ice threat expected to remain into the late night and overnight hours. Half of the region is under some sort of Winter Weather Alert, with some counties in East Texas, Southwest Arkansas, and McCurtain County under Winter Storm Warning until 6 PM. The counties and parishes under Winter Weather Advisory will remain until the same time. Temperatures are struggling mightily with the mid-30s being the maximum for most of us in the region. The ice threat will remain, mainly north of I-20 and along the I-30 corridor. Widespread rain will remain everywhere else tonight as lows drop to the low-30s overnight.

Tomorrow we will start the day with widespread rainfall across much of the ArkLaTex with ice in the northern half of the region. As we head into midday tomorrow, the ice threat will diminish and rain will take over as we approach highs in the low-40s. Throughout the afternoon, rain chances will begin diminishing and eventually we will see the rain taper off overnight.

Friday will see sunshine and we have a very nice weekend ahead of us with highs in the 50s Friday and Saturday and the low-60s on Sunday. The nice weather will continue into the beginning of next week, along with the 60s, with a smaller chance for rain moving in on Tuesday.

