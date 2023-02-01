Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Police looking for missing mother and son with ‘serious’ medical conditions

Jean, 67, and Johnny Poche, 50
Jean, 67, and Johnny Poche, 50(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for two missing people... a mother and son.

Jean Poche, 67, and her son, Johnny, 50, were last seen at their house in the 100 block of Prospect Street in November of 2022. Police say both Jean and Johnny have serious medical conditions.

Jean is 5′ 2″ tall and weighs about 170 lbs. She has white hair.

Johnny is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 150 lbs.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing rain increasing
Ice threat increasing later today and tonight
The rain and ice continue
Miserable mix of ice and rain continues today
Student athlete Hunter Dorram died in a 18-wheeler accident.
Young man killed after being hit by 18-wheeler near Waskom
Two males were shot Jan. 31, 2023, at Canaan Village Apartments in Shreveport’s Allendale...
2 males shot in Allendale neighborhood
DOTD encourages drivers to stay home during winter weather threat

Latest News

Gumbo Gladiators taking place in Festival Plaza
Gumbo Gladiators taking place in Festival Plaza
Nominations open for Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Award
Nominations open for Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Award
GENERIC
Monroe restaurant owner arrested on extortion, drug charges
Robert Murphy was arrested and charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor.
Texarkana man arrested in undercover online juvenile sex sting