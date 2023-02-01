Police looking for missing mother and son with ‘serious’ medical conditions

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for two missing people... a mother and son.

Jean Poche, 67, and her son, Johnny, 50, were last seen at their house in the 100 block of Prospect Street in November of 2022. Police say both Jean and Johnny have serious medical conditions.

Jean is 5′ 2″ tall and weighs about 170 lbs. She has white hair.

Johnny is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 150 lbs.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.

