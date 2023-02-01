Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

People lend a helping hand amid winter weather

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Even with the ice and sleet falling Tuesday, many people around Jonesboro were out and about helping each other out.

On Jan. 31, people were at the grocery stores, gas stations, and basically anywhere in town, as some residents didn’t have the option to stay home.

“Work called, so I had to come in,” Harmony Cash said.

“I was up at 3:30. I really didn’t have a choice but to come into work,” William King said.

Some people braved the elements for work, while others just wanted to see what all the talk was about with the winter storm.

“I just wanted to see what it looked like out here, and I don’t know, I was curious and bored and didn’t want to be locked in,” Cody Mason said

Mason was just one of the people who spent the day helping others.

While driving around, he came across an older man who slipped on the ice and decided to help him out.

“I felt bad for him,” Mason said. “He was an older fella, and I just did my best to help him out. He said he was fine,” Mason explained.

Another good samaritan was Lynn Cooper, who went above and beyond by walking two miles in freezing temperatures for his mother.

“I am walking to the Kroger pharmacy. I took my mother to the doctor yesterday and she needs her prescription. She lives with me and she is elderly,” he said.

Cooper explained it was the least he could do and just did not feel safe leaving the car in his house because he lived on a hill.

With more winter weather in the forecast, those out said this will probably be the last time they leave the house for sometime.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing rain increasing
Ice threat increasing later today and tonight
The Caddo coroner's office has identified 27-year-old Tytierr James, of Bossier Parish, as the...
Caddo coroner identifies Bossier woman found dead near bridge in Shreveport
Top left: Denickolas Maurice Brown Top right: Dariusz Patterson Bottom left: Meadow...
4 inmates in custody after escaping from Columbia County Detention Facility
An 8-year-old boy died in a fire on Church Street in Sarepta, La. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
8-year-old boy killed in fire caused by space heater
Animal Control rounded up a couple of dogs Jan. 30, 2023, that neighbors say have been...
2 dogs seized by Animal Control after ‘terrorizing’ Shreveport neighborhood, injuring elderly man

Latest News

Marvkevea's Learning Center to host school supply refill event.
The Re-Up event allows students to refill school supplies for free
Waffles visits KSLA
Furry Friends Friday: Waffles, french bulldog teaches importance of fostering
Meet the new owners of Main Squeeze in Bossier City, Jon and Taylor Shellhaas, a military...
Barksdale couple gifted Main Squeeze location in Bossier after turning store around
The community gathered for a vigil Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 after seven people were injured and...
Community comes together in prayer for victims of Sugar Lane mass shooting
Kicker Monster Truck Show
Monster truck show to feature 6 best trucks in U.S.