People lend a helping hand amid winter weather

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Even with the ice and sleet falling Tuesday, many people around Jonesboro were out and about helping each other out.

On Jan. 31, people were at the grocery stores, gas stations, and basically anywhere in town, as some residents didn’t have the option to stay home.

“Work called, so I had to come in,” Harmony Cash said.

“I was up at 3:30. I really didn’t have a choice but to come into work,” William King said.

Some people braved the elements for work, while others just wanted to see what all the talk was about with the winter storm.

“I just wanted to see what it looked like out here, and I don’t know, I was curious and bored and didn’t want to be locked in,” Cody Mason said

Mason was just one of the people who spent the day helping others.

While driving around, he came across an older man who slipped on the ice and decided to help him out.

“I felt bad for him,” Mason said. “He was an older fella, and I just did my best to help him out. He said he was fine,” Mason explained.

Another good samaritan was Lynn Cooper, who went above and beyond by walking two miles in freezing temperatures for his mother.

“I am walking to the Kroger pharmacy. I took my mother to the doctor yesterday and she needs her prescription. She lives with me and she is elderly,” he said.

Cooper explained it was the least he could do and just did not feel safe leaving the car in his house because he lived on a hill.

With more winter weather in the forecast, those out said this will probably be the last time they leave the house for sometime.

