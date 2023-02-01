Ask the Doctor
Murder suspect arrested in Colorado nearly 1 year after deadly shooting in Texas

Isaac Oliver Elmore Jr. has been arrested, authorities said.
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV/Gray News) - Authorities said a murder suspect was arrested in Colorado nearly a year after a deadly shooting in Texas.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of Isaac Oliver Elmore Jr. on Tuesday.

According to the Marshals Service, Elmore was wanted for capital murder tied to the Feb. 21, 2022, shooting of 42-year-old Johnathan Oghenesoro in Houston.

Elmore is one of two suspects. The second suspect, Bernard Aaron Robertson, was arrested in September.

The Marshals Service is reporting they learned Elmore was in the Denver area on Jan. 17 and started surveillance on him in the Littleton area. Elmore was arrested at an RTD light rail station on Monday.

“There’s nothing more satisfying than safely and effectively taking a violent offender off the street. That is what the Marshals Service is built for, to partner with local and state law enforcement partners to affect arrest for the overall safety of the community,” said Kirk Taylor, U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado.

Charges for Elmore were filed on Nov. 27, 2022.

Oghenesoro was killed in a motel parking lot, according to the Houston Police Department.

“Witnesses stated they heard gunshots and saw a white U-Haul van with Arizona license plates flee the scene, leaving the victim’s body behind. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported Oghenesoro to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” Houston Police wrote in a news release.

“A preliminary investigation and evidence from the scene determined Oghenesoro pulled into the parking lot in his own vehicle with the two male suspects, who were driving the white van. The two males got into Oghenesoro’s car for a short period of time and exited the vehicle while holding pistols. One suspect pulled a bag from Oghenesoro and threw it into an open window of the van. The other suspect got into a struggle with Oghenesoro and shot him. Both suspects got into the van, which struck Oghenesoro as it fled the scene.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

