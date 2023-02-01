Most Influential Woman Award honors community leaders, philanthropists

Ask the Doctor
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s time to submit your nominations for the Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Award!

The award is named after Virginia K. Shehee, a civic leader, businesswoman and philanthropist who died in 2015. It honors women who have made significant contributions to the northwest La. community.

Nominees must:

  • Demonstrate influence in their business or organization(s)
  • Have a solid reputation based on their experience, leadership and integrity
  • Exhibit significant professional and/or community accomplishments
  • Build recognizable and lasting initiatives or changes in and for their business or organizations
  • Cannot hold a paid position with a nonprofit organization or receive payment for services performed

Nominations are open through Feb. 2, with the top six candidates being announced in mid-February.

In addition to this, there is also an award for the Most Influential Young Woman. This award is given to a high school junior or senior who has shown leadership skills, determination and performed meaningful acts for fellow students or the community.

Nominees must:

  • Be a high school junior or senior in northwest Louisiana
  • Demonstrate influence in their school and/or community
  • Have a solid reputation based on their experience, leadership and integrity
  • Cannot hold a paid position with a nonprofit organization or receive payment for services performed

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 9 at the East Ridge Country Club.

