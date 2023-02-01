Monroe restaurant owner arrested on extortion, drug charges

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested on numerous charges related to drugs and extortion, according to police records.

According to a search warrant, Lucas Parrish, 43, of Monroe was arrested on the charges. Parrish, who owns Clawdaddy’s Restaurant, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 31, after a search warrant was served at his home.

According to the affidavit, the victim filed an extortion complaint against Parrish on Jan. 26. The victim said she and Parrish were in an intimate relationship from November 2021 - April 2022 and once she broke it off, the victim allegedly received numerous threatening messages and phone calls from Parrish.

According to court records, the victim said she took Parrish back in Aug. of 2022, but it ended a few months later in November, but Parrish still wanted to be together. When the victim refused to speak with Parrish, he allegedly created a website using her name and threatened to post compromising photos of her on the website.

The affidavit further stated that Parrish originally posted a picture on the website of a dog wearing a collar with the victim’s name on it and later posted a picture of the victim with what appeared to be powder cocaine.

The victim said she became scared, so she called Parrish and he took the photos down.

According the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the website is still live, and a purchase agreement lasts another year.

After speaking with the victim, an arrest warrant was obtained for Parrish.

Monroe police served the warrant at Parrish’s home, where they allegedly found cocaine, methamphetamine, mushrooms and testosterone. MPD said what they found was consistent with personal use.

Parrish was arrested on the following charges:

Extortion

Possession of CDS I psilocybin mushrooms

Possession of CDS II methamphetamine

Possession of CDS II cocaine

Possession of CDS 1 under 14 gm of marijuana

Possession of CDS III testosterone

Parrish was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center but has since posted bail.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website, Parrish is listed as owner and agent of the Clawdaddy’s restaurant.

