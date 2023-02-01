MISSING: Woman last seen at home on North Emerald Loop

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for a missing woman.

Diamond Davenport, 31, was last seen at her home in the 200 block of North Emerald Loop on Jan. 26, police say. Davenport is 5′ 11″ tall and weighs about 280 lbs. She has black hair.

Davenport drives a red 2011 Dodge Avenger.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.

