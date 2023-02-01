Miserable mix of ice and rain continues today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a brief break in the precipitation earlier this morning, another round of widespread rain and freezing rain will be arriving from the southwest during the morning commute. Temperatures will likely drop a few more degrees along and north of I-20 leading to the potential of more freezing rain and very slick travel conditions. Allow extra time if you have to head into work or school this morning!

Heading into the afternoon, widespread rain showers will continue along and south of I-20 with pockets of freezing rain continuing across much of northern Louisiana, portions of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. The biggest impact will continue to be for locations along and north of I-30 where travel could be very difficult at times. We could also see more power outages and trees coming down as ice accumulates.

It will stay very cold with highs only reach in the mid 30s for most areas.

More widespread rain will develop later tonight and then become heavy at times through midday on Thursday before finally tapering off. Luckily temperatures will warm a few more degrees on Thursday so it should be plain rain for most areas. Portions of Arkansas, however, could remain freezing rain into Thursday morning.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1-2″ are likely and this could lead to more flooding issues across parts of the ArkLaTex.

Much better weather ahead for Friday with sun returning and highs rebounding into the mid 50s.

It looks like the nicer weather will continue into the weekend with highs eventually climbing into the 60s Sunday and into early next week.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.