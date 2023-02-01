Memorial scholarship for SFA student killed in recent wreck raises nearly $100K

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A scholarship in honor of Graylan Spring, one of two Stephen F. Austin University students recently killed in a car crash, has raised nearly $100,000.

Graylan Spring was a freshman wide receiver on the SFA football team when he passed away following a car crash near Corrigan. He was in the vehicle with another student who also died, Micah McAfoose.

Graylan’s parents, Krista and Gary Spring, said that Graylan was a fun-loving kid who was friends with everyone.

“He didn’t know a stranger. He lived life to meet new people and he loved people, and he lived big. He was just a strong, sweet, loving individual,” Krista Spring said.

Graylan’s parents met at SFA where his mom was a cheerleader and ran track, and his father played football. After they graduated from the university, they got married and started a family.

“We bleed purple. It’s been in our bones forever,” Krista Spring said.

On Graylan’s recruiting journey, the Springs made sure Graylan knew he could choose any school he wanted. When he toured SFA, they said he fell in love.

“It was evident that after his visit. He said, ‘this is where I need to be,’” Krista Spring said.

The Springs said they have always wanted to set up a scholarship fund at their alma mater to help other athletes.

“Even just recently when Graylan decided to go to Stephen F. Austin, we started thinking again about how we can fulfill our desire to help others come,” Krista Spring said.

Rather than giving flowers, the family is asking the community to donate to the fund. So far, it has raised more than $93,000.

“The generosity that the community, it’s overwhelming. It’s just overwhelming, Gary Spring said. Krista Spring added,” We’re just overwhelmingly blessed by a huge army of amazing people who loved Graylan and felt Graylan touched them and their families,.”

They hope this scholarship will help other athletes and will extend his legacy.

“Since he cannot physically fulfill his time at Stephen F., this is going to become a huge impact on what will enable his name and his legacy to live on for a long time,” Krista Spring said.

Micah McAfoose’s memorial service is on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 2:22 p.m. at the Cypress Bible Church in Houston. Graylan Spring’s memorial service is Thursday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. at the Austin Ridge Bible Church In Austin.

Visit the Big Red Box on our website for a link to donate to Graylan Spring’s and Micah McAfoose’s memorial.

