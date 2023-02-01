Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Man pleads guilty to breaking into elderly Vivian man’s home

Victim held burglar at gunpoint until police arrived
William Carl Stanfield, 25
William Carl Stanfield, 25(Caddo Parish Sheriffs)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man pleaded guilty after breaking into a home and getting into a shoot-out with the elderly homeowner in Vivian.

On Jan. 31, William Carl Stanfield, 25, pleaded guilty to an aggravated burglary in a break-in of an elderly Vivian man’s home.

It happened on June 2, 2021, the 73-year-old victim returned home after his alarm service was activated. Stanfield armed himself with a gun he found inside the residence and hid in a closet. Soon the encounter led to an exchange of shots, the homeowner then held Stanfield at gunpoint until police arrived.

Luckily, neither man suffered any wounds. It is believed Stanfield’s behavior was caused by extensive methamphetamine use. According to prosecutors, when he was arrested he appeared to be incoherent and exhibited paranoia, imagining he had suffered non-existent injuries.

Stanfield will return to court on April 2, where he faces up to 30 years in prison at hard labor.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing rain increasing
Ice threat increasing later today and tonight
Student athlete Hunter Dorram died in a 18-wheeler accident.
Young man killed after being hit by 18-wheeler near Waskom
DOTD encourages drivers to stay home during winter weather threat
Top left: Denickolas Maurice Brown Top right: Dariusz Patterson Bottom left: Meadow...
4 inmates in custody after escaping from Columbia County Detention Facility
Ice threat tomorrow
Icy conditions possible tonight

Latest News

Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #10 Fire Department truck
11-year-old, 14-year-old arrested for alleged theft of Natchitoches Fire Department truck
A volunteer with Shreveport Volunteer Network removes part of a tree from Caddo Commissioner...
Tree falls on Caddo official’s truck
DOTD encourages drivers to stay home during winter weather threat
Cross Lake closed due to high water levels
Cross Lake closed due to high water levels