Man arrested in connection to Nash Street shooting

Marquez Wilson
Marquez Wilson(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Marquez Wilson was arrested on Jan. 31 for one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Shreveport police responded to a shooting at 9 p.m. on Jan. 26 in the 1700 block of Nash Street. Upon arrival, they discovered someone had driven past a home and open fire.

No one was injured in this incident, however, officials say the intended target of this shooting is related to one of the victims of the Sugar Lane shooting that happened on Jan. 22.

Detectives later determined Wilson was allegedly responsible for the drive-by, and he was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

Investigation into the Sugar Lane shooting is still open. If you have any information on this incident, please contact police at (318) 673-7300 or Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

