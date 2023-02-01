Lufkin man who stabbed mother to death in convenience store found not guilty by insanity

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A district judge has found a Lufkin man who stabbed his mother to death in a convenience store not guilty by reason of insanity.

Martha Hageon, 48, of Lufkin, died from her wounds in January 2021 at an area hospital.

Her son, Alejandro Sanabria, 28, was arrested and charged with murder.

In Judge Bob Inselmann’s court on Wednesday, the state attorney said a forensic psychologist conducted an evaluation at the Angelina County Jail. The psychologist found Sanabria was insane at the time of the incident and was suffering from severe mental disease which prevented him from understanding the wrongfulness of his actions. Sanabria was manic, psychotic and suicidal.

Inselmann ordered Sanabria to be evaluated every month at a state facility.

