Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

LIVE: Family prepares to lay Tyre Nichols to rest

Local leaders react to released body-cam video between Tyre Nichols and former Memphis police...
Local leaders react to released body-cam video between Tyre Nichols and former Memphis police officers
By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family members and a grieving city will say their final goodbyes to Tyre Nichols.

Click here to watch.

We just learned that the funeral was rescheduled to 1 p.m. due to the weather conditions.

It will take place at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church on February 1.

Ben Crump will deliver a call to action and Reverend Al. Sharpton will deliver the eulogy for Tyre Nichols’ funeral in Memphis on Wednesday.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be traveling to Memphis to attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols Wednesday morning, NBC reporter Priscilla Thompson confirmed Tuesday.

According to Ben Crump, the family of Breonna Taylor and the family of George Floyd will attend Nichols’ funeral.

Tyre Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after he was involved in a traffic stop conducted by Memphis Police Department that left him critically injured.

Soon after five former Memphis Police Department officers were charged with second-degree murder, and two MPD officers were relieved of duty.

Also, two Memphis Fire Department emergency medical technicians and a lieutenant were fired.

Family members say Tyre was someone who enjoyed Starbucks and spending time with family.

They say he spent his free time at Shelby Farms skating and taking pictures of the sunset.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing rain increasing
Ice threat increasing later today and tonight
The rain and ice continue
Miserable mix of ice and rain continues today
Student athlete Hunter Dorram died in a 18-wheeler accident.
Young man killed after being hit by 18-wheeler near Waskom
Two males were shot Jan. 31, 2023, at Canaan Village Apartments in Shreveport’s Allendale...
2 males shot in Allendale neighborhood
DOTD encourages drivers to stay home during winter weather threat

Latest News

Nominations open for Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Award
Nominations open for Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Award
Gumbo Gladiators taking place in Festival Plaza
Gumbo Gladiators taking place in Festival Plaza
GENERIC
Monroe restaurant owner arrested on extortion, drug charges
Robert Murphy was arrested and charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor.
Texarkana man arrested in undercover online juvenile sex sting
Jean, 67, and Johnny Poche, 50
Police looking for missing mother and son with ‘serious’ medical conditions