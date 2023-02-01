LIVE AT 7 P.M.: Natchitoches mayor to hold State of the City address

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The mayor of Natchitoches is set to hold the annual State of the City address Wednesday night (Feb. 1).

Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. will hold the address live at 7 p.m. Wednesday night. The purpose of the address is to inform citizens of the city’s policy agenda for the coming year. The mayor says he will address his plans for economic development, capital outlay, public safety, and infrastructure improvements.

The address will be streamed live in this story at 7 p.m.

