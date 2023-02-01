KSLA chief meteorologist talks to Texarkana school about weather science

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - KSLA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle was on the road Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Texarkana.

“If you go up into the atmosphere about 2,000 feet above our heads...” Castle said.

KSLA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle spoke to 5th and 8th graders at Liberty-Eylau Middle in Texarkana, Texas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (KSLA)

Jeff made a stop at Liberty-Eylau Middle School to talk to students about weather science. These 5th and 8th grade students are in the process of learning about the weather, and school leaders say they wanted a professional to speak on the subject. Students got a firsthand explanation on weather forecasting, but the main concern for these Texarkana students and faculty was...

“The thing they wanted to know the most was ‘Where is the snow?’ They were wanting to get out of school today, they were wondering if he brought he snow,” said Brandy Cornett, a teacher at the school.

