Jeffery Istre joins race for governor

Jeffery Istre
Jeffery Istre(Facebook / Jeffery Istre Campaign for Governor)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Kaplan, La. (KPLC) - Jeffery Istre, an oilfield worker, U.S. Army veteran and nonprofit founder from Kaplan, announced his bid for Louisiana governor Wednesday.

Istre is running as an Independent. He joins Republicans Sharon Hewitt, Xan John, Jeff Landry, Richard Nelson and John Schroder, and Independent Hunter Lundy.

Istre provided the following information about this campaign:

“Jeffery Istre believes the matters that need attention in this state are but not limited to; bringing the oilfield production levels back up. This is good for the state and the nation by becoming energy independent again. Secondly, our teachers are one of our best resources in the state, we need to make sure they are taken care of for they are teaching our future leaders. Thirdly but not lastly, Louisiana has the highest poverty rate in the nation. We are 47th in the nation in median income. This issue has been ignored for generations. We need to invest in our low income sectors to help the people help themselves.”

