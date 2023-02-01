Golden Lens artist reception ; Film prize kicks off at Central ARTSTATION

Ask the Doctor
Golden Lens exhibition kicks off Prize Fest 2023.(prize fest)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A photography exhibition helps kick off the Prize Fest events of 2023.

On Feb. 8, an art reception will be held for an exhibition highlighting select photographers that submitted to the Golden Lens competition during the two weeks of Prize Fest in 2022. The event will happen at the Central ARTSTATION, located at the Shreveport Regional Arts Council, 801 Crockett Street, downtown Shreveport.

The exhibition is open Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Golden Lens was a collaborative effort between the Prize Foundation and Bossier Parish Community College Foundation for photographers to submit work made in Caddo and Bossier parishes. The photography aimed at celebrating North Louisiana.

Exhibiting Artists:

  • Jacob Mitchell
  • Ikron Alexander
  • Hannah Fulton
  • Joshua Mokry
  • Kendall Clay
  • Kevey Johnson
  • Megan Murphy
  • Megan Scogin
  • Paul Belcher
  • Naomi Hannis
  • Sydney Michel
  • Deborah Lillie
  • P. Michael LeBlanc
  • Carol Record
  • Kermit C Burns
  • Daphne Blount
  • Mason Cullen
  • Emmanuel Tice

A panel of professional photographers, who specialize in commercial and fine art selected a collection of images to be shown in the exhibition.

A grand prize winner will be awarded $750 and a People’s Choice winner will receive $250.

The exhibition has been on display since Jan. 12 and will continue to be on show until Feb. 11.

Follow the event on Facebook by visiting https://fb.me/e/3dX3ZK9nq.

