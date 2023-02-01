Golden Lens artist reception ; Film prize kicks off at Central ARTSTATION

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A photography exhibition helps kick off the Prize Fest events of 2023.

On Feb. 8, an art reception will be held for an exhibition highlighting select photographers that submitted to the Golden Lens competition during the two weeks of Prize Fest in 2022. The event will happen at the Central ARTSTATION, located at the Shreveport Regional Arts Council, 801 Crockett Street, downtown Shreveport.

The exhibition is open Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Golden Lens was a collaborative effort between the Prize Foundation and Bossier Parish Community College Foundation for photographers to submit work made in Caddo and Bossier parishes. The photography aimed at celebrating North Louisiana.

Exhibiting Artists:

Jacob Mitchell

Ikron Alexander

Hannah Fulton

Joshua Mokry

Kendall Clay

Kevey Johnson

Megan Murphy

Megan Scogin

Paul Belcher

Naomi Hannis

Sydney Michel

Deborah Lillie

P. Michael LeBlanc

Carol Record

Kermit C Burns

Daphne Blount

Mason Cullen

Emmanuel Tice

A panel of professional photographers, who specialize in commercial and fine art selected a collection of images to be shown in the exhibition.

A grand prize winner will be awarded $750 and a People’s Choice winner will receive $250.

The exhibition has been on display since Jan. 12 and will continue to be on show until Feb. 11.

Follow the event on Facebook by visiting https://fb.me/e/3dX3ZK9nq.

