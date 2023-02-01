Cross Lake closed due to high water levels; backyards nearby flood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Even though water levels at Cross Lake have trickled down some today (Jan. 31), it’s now expected to rise again. With more rain on the way, levels could increase another three feet by Friday, Feb. 3.

Some backyards along Cross Lake in west Shreveport are already underwater with the lake now knocking at their back door. Some are preparing by packing up items.

Due to constant rainfall, the water level at Cross Lake rose, and some backyards in the area flooded. (KSLA)

KSLA caught up with one family that questioned if city officials opened the flood gates in time or if they waited until the very last minute.

“Well we feel like the flood gates didn’t get opened in time. This has been forecasted for a long time, and they waited until all the rain had already happened, and it’s not just the rain going in the lake, but it’s all the runoff from the surrounding areas that’s contributing to this,” said Shannon.

She then goes on to express her dissatisfaction with the damage the water causes to homeowners’ property.

‘It’s a lot of wear and tear on our backyards, and it eats away at our property line. It’s a lot of clean up and a lot of damage that the city isn’t responsible for. We are.”

Even though sandbags are being handed out, it comes with a 20-bag limit. Shannon says 20 bags won’t make much of a difference for her or her neighbors. in a 2016 flood, she says they had 4 feet of water in their home.

Cross lake will remain closed to boaters until the water drops to 172 feet. As of Jan. 31, it’s still over 174 feet and could rise to 177 feet by Feb 3.

If you need help getting your boats off the water, contact Shreveport Police Lake Patrol at 318-673- 7245.

