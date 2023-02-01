Ask the Doctor
Black History Month: Dr. Christopher M. Wright serves the community

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:29 AM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After getting his doctorate from LSU, Dr. Christopher M. Wright returned to Shreveport-Bossier to serve our community.

In honor of Black History Month, we are highlighting prestigious Black men and women in our community.

DR. Christopher M. Wright

On Feb. 1, we are spotlighting the owner of both Fresh Dentals in Shreveport-Bossier, Dr. Christopher M. Wright.

Dr. Wright was raised in Haughton, Louisiana, and graduated in 2006 from Airline High School. He then pursued his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Louisiana, Monroe in 2010. He then went on to earn his Doctorate of Dental Surgery from the Louisiana State University (LSU) in New Orleans in 2014.

Seeking to serve the community that raised him, Dr. Wright moved back to Shreveport-Bossier to work at Fresh Dental. After one year of practicing, Dr. Wright became the owner of both of the Fresh Dental locations. Despite being the owner, Dr. Wright continues to practice at the Airline Drive location.

Dr. Wright found other ways to contribute to the area by becoming involved with the Louisiana Dental Association, National Dental Association, SWLA Free Dental Day, and several Jamaican dental mission trips

Outside of his work, Dr. Wright enjoys spending time with his beautiful family, playing golf, and LSU football.

Nominations open for Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Award
Black History Month: Dr. Christopher M. Wright
Gumbo Gladiators taking place in Festival Plaza
