Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Beyoncé brings ‘Renaissance’ World Tour to New Orleans

FILE - Beyonce accepts the award for best R&B performance for "Black Parade" at the 63rd annual...
FILE - Beyonce accepts the award for best R&B performance for "Black Parade" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on March 14, 2021. The singer turns 40 on Sept. 4. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - For the first time since 2016, Beyoncé will headline a solo world tour, the superstar singer announced in a post on social media Wednesday, Feb. 1.

For members of the Bey Hive residing in the Bayou State, it gets better.

New Orleans is listed as the last stop on the U.S. leg of the tour. According to her official website, the Grammy award-winning songstress will perform at the Caesars Superdome on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

The tour kicks off on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden, and continues through June in Europe before Queen Bey makes her way to North America in July.

The show will include stops in Philidelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta, Houston, and other major U.S. cities.

The “Cuff It” singer’s website mentions ticket information will be released sometime “soon.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing rain increasing
Ice threat increasing later today and tonight
Student athlete Hunter Dorram died in a 18-wheeler accident.
Young man killed after being hit by 18-wheeler near Waskom
DOTD encourages drivers to stay home during winter weather threat
Top left: Denickolas Maurice Brown Top right: Dariusz Patterson Bottom left: Meadow...
4 inmates in custody after escaping from Columbia County Detention Facility
Ice threat tomorrow
Icy conditions possible tonight

Latest News

Nominations open for Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Award
Nominations open for Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Award
Gumbo Gladiators taking place in Festival Plaza
Gumbo Gladiators taking place in Festival Plaza
SPD says runaway teen found
Nominations open for Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Award
Most Influential Woman Award honors community leaders, philanthropists