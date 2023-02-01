Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators cook-off to victory; competition helps children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport’s annual gumbo cook-off, Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators is happening to raise funds for a non-profit for children in need.

On Saturday, March 11, from 12 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., the best gumbo cooking teams cook off against each other to determine who is the best gumbo-er. The Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators is the 10th annual competition held in Shreveport, Louisiana, in the Festival Plaza, 101 Crocket Street.

Several winners will be chosen and the first 10 teams to fully register will receive a $100 gift card to Brookshire’s.

Titles to be won:

Ultimate Seafood Gumbo Gladiator - $500

Ultimate Chicken Gumbo Gladiator - $500

Ultimate Lagniappe Gumbo Gladiator - $500

Gumbo Gladiator of the People - $300

All the proceeds for the event go towards Volunteers for Youth Justice, a non-profit organization that helps abused, neglected, and at-risk children throughout Northwest Louisiana.

“We have been in this community for 42 years now. Our mission, we’re always helping children in need,” says Amie Caskey of the Volunteers For Youth Justice Development. " this money goes to all our different programs.”

The nonprofit has many programs, including a diversion program that helps children nationwide, a task program that helps with truancy hearing cases, and the FINS program which stands for Families and needs of Services.

Admission to the event is only $1.00 and children 12 and under are free.

If you believe your gumbo cooking skills are up to the challenge, you can register your team at https://gumbogladiators.com/.

Follow the Facebook event at https://fb.me/e/2iQY1cepo.

