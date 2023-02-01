Ask the Doctor
2 males shot in Allendale neighborhood

One is in critical condition
Two males were shot Jan. 31, 2023, at Canaan Village Apartments in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood. Police are trying to determine exactly where the shooting occurred.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Bubba Kneipp
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two males have been shot in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood.

One is in critical condition. Authorities said the other’s wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.

The shooting at Canaan Village Apartments was reported to the Shreveport Fire Department at 8:46 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Police are trying to determine exactly where the shooting occurred.

The Fire Department initially dispatched eight units to a medical emergency on Patzman Street between March and Dowling streets.

Three minutes later, five police units responded to a report of a shooting there in the 1900 block of Patzman. That number has since grown to at least 10 units.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Two males were shot Jan. 31, 2023, at Canaan Village Apartments in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood. One was in critical condition. Authorities said the other’s wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

