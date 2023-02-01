2 males shot in Allendale neighborhood
One is in critical condition
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two males have been shot in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood.
One is in critical condition. Authorities said the other’s wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.
The shooting at Canaan Village Apartments was reported to the Shreveport Fire Department at 8:46 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Police are trying to determine exactly where the shooting occurred.
The Fire Department initially dispatched eight units to a medical emergency on Patzman Street between March and Dowling streets.
Three minutes later, five police units responded to a report of a shooting there in the 1900 block of Patzman. That number has since grown to at least 10 units.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
