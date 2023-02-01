11-year-old, 14-year-old arrested for alleged theft of Natchitoches Fire Department truck

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Two juveniles have been arrested in connection to the burglary of the Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #10 Fire Department and the theft of a fire truck.

At around 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported burglary at the fire department. After speaking with the fire chief, they learned there had been forced entry through a door. A red 2019 Ford F-550 brush fire truck with the “Fire Protection Dist. 10 Powhatan, La.” on both doors and the La. license plate number 266061, had also been taken. According to Sheriff Stuart Wright, the truck is valued over $204,000.

Deputies gathered evidence and entered the vehicle into the National Crime Information as being stolen.

They searched for the vehicle through the night but were unsuccessful. Within two hours of posting the theft on social media, someone contacted the sheriff’s office and said they saw the vehicle behind a home off La. Hwy 3191. Detectives found the vehicle and processed it for fingerprints and DNA.

Detectives followed up on two leads and identified the suspects as an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old. After contacting their parents, they interviewed and later arrested them. Both juveniles were charged with simple burglary, felony theft of the fire truck and simple criminal damage to property.

After the arrests, both juveniles were released to their parents due to lack of juvenile holding space. They have pending juvenile court appearances.

Officials say the juveniles drove the fire truck on La. Hwy 485 to I-49 near Allen. They turned around and traveled southbound on La. Hwy 485, onto the Johnson Chute Road, out to La. Hwy 1 north of Natchitoches, later into Natchitoches city limits, eventually ditching the truck and walking until they caught a ride.

