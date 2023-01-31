Young man killed after being hit by 18-wheeler near Waskom

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A young man is dead after being hit by an 18-wheeler on I-20 in east Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the fatal crash happened Monday, Jan. 30 just after 7 p.m. on I-20, less than a mile west of Waskom. Preliminary details show an 18-wheeler, being driven by a 56-year-old man from Tyler, was headed west on I-20 when the crash happened.

According to dash cam video, the pedestrian, identified as Hunter Dorram, 23, of Grand Prairie, Texas, ran into the highway on the westbound side from the median. He was hit by the front left side of the 18-wheeler.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was wearing his seat belt and was not injured.

Officials say it was raining, and the roads were wet at the time of the crash.

