Winning Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in Baton Rouge

Louisiana Lottery
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was recently sold in Baton Rouge, according to Lousiana Lottery officials.

The ticket was sold at the Circle K store on Bluebonnet Boulevard ahead of the drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Lottery officials made the below post to social media:

Louisiana Lottery officials said the prize was claimed.

For details about where recent winning lottery tickets were sold in Louisiana, click here.

