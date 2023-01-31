Town of Waterproof mayor shares problems in rural areas with members of Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNOE) - The Town of Waterproof Mayor Jarrod Bottley is addressing issues that affect the town with members of Congress in Washington D.C. this week.

Bottley and 22 other members of the board are currently in Washington, D.C. to address issues in rural areas, and Bottley is the only one representing Louisiana.

Mayor Bottley sits on the board of the American Public Gas Association and says Waterproof’s natural gas system is almost 60 years old.

Since Waterproof’s gas system is nearly six decades old, Bottley says the system’s pipes are deteriorating, and they’re in desperate need of a new system. With meters and systems being so outdated, his primary issue is determining the accuracy of bills being received by residents.

The board has meetings with members of Congress and the Biden Administration through Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, to share problems that residents face in rural areas across the country.

