Super Bowl win would put Amite native DeVonta Smith in historic company

(WVUE) - The rise of Devonta Smith has been steady and sudden.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz) (Rich Schultz | AP)

At 24, the former Amite High Warrior has accomplished more than what most young athletes even dream about since his alma matter fell short, 40-36, to Lutcher in the 2016 LHSAA 2A State Championship his senior year.

DeVonta Smith as an Amite High Warrior (Jesse Brooks)

The 6-foot and 170 lbs wide receiver known as “The Slim Reaper” quickly put the Lutcher loss behind him the very next season as a true freshman at Alabama. With limited play in prior weeks, Smith made the game-winning 41-yard catch for the Crimson Tide to take the 26-23 victory over Georgia in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship. The catch was the only one made by Smith all game.

In 2020, Smith and the Tide were National Champions again as he was named the Offensive MVP of the game.

As they say, the rest is history.

A successful college run led to his selection for the Heisman Trophy and a No. 10 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, that his Eagles are in the Super Bowl, he’s on the verge of another historic mark on his resume.

If the Eagles are to pull off a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday, Smith will become the fourth player in NFL history to win the Heisman, a College Football National Championship, and a Super Bowl. The other players that accomplished this were Tony Dorsett (Cowboys), Charles Woodson (Packers), and Marcus Allen (Raiders).

Joining elite company so soon is not a bad gig for a kid from Amite, Louisiana.

