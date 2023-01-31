Ask the Doctor
Shooting reported at Omaha Target; police said they killed suspect

Omaha Police give an update to the reports of shots fired at Target
By 6 News staff reports and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Dozens of police officers were dispatched to a Target in Nebraska after reports of shots fired in the store Tuesday.

In an afternoon news conference, Omaha police said that a man in his 30s walked into the Target and began firing an AR-15.

An Omaha Police officer was at the scene when it happened and shot the shooter, killing him.

Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said the man had “plenty of ammunition” and that evidence suggests he fired multiple rounds, but it wasn’t immediately known if he fired at anyone.

Schmaderer said no wounded people were found, and police had searched through the store “because there were some people hiding in there.” Police said no victims from the scene have gone to area hospitals.

FBI personnel were seen checking cars in the parking lot.

Schmaderer praised the swift response from authorities.

“When you have a mass shooter in your city you want a massive response like this,” Schmaderer said.

Cathy Mahannah, a customer, said the scene inside the store was “sheer panic.”

The 62-year-old was near the store’s entrance picking out Valentine’s Day gifts for her young grandchildren when she heard a banging sound. She thought something had fallen, then saw a mass of people running for the exit.

A shopper told her there was an active shooter, and she fled. She heard at least one more shot in the store and a few more when she was outside.

Mahannah was so rattled she initially couldn’t find her car and jumped into a vehicle with a stranger.

“The moments in that parking lot were terrifying when I heard the shots and thought, ‘Where do I hide? I don’t know what to do.’” she said.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

