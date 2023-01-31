RUNAWAY: SPD looking for teen last seen on Amelia Ave.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Right now, the Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teenager.

Police say on Jan. 26, Jay’Quan Williams, 17, ran away from his home in the 2100 block of Amelia Avenue. Williams is 6′ 1″ tall and weighs about 180 lbs.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.

