Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

RUNAWAY: SPD looking for teen last seen on Amelia Ave.

Jay'Quan Williams, 17
Jay'Quan Williams, 17(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Right now, the Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teenager.

Police say on Jan. 26, Jay’Quan Williams, 17, ran away from his home in the 2100 block of Amelia Avenue. Williams is 6′ 1″ tall and weighs about 180 lbs.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Caddo coroner's office has identified 27-year-old Tytierr James, of Bossier Parish, as the...
Caddo coroner identifies Bossier woman found dead near bridge in Shreveport
Top left: Denickolas Maurice Brown Top right: Dariusz Patterson Bottom left: Meadow...
4 inmates in custody after escaping from Columbia County Detention Facility
Freezing rain increasing
Ice threat increasing later today and tonight
An 8-year-old boy died in a fire on Church Street in Sarepta, La. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
8-year-old boy killed in fire caused by space heater
Animal Control rounded up a couple of dogs Jan. 30, 2023, that neighbors say have been...
2 dogs seized by Animal Control after ‘terrorizing’ Shreveport neighborhood, injuring elderly man

Latest News

Cross Lake closed due to high water levels
Cross Lake closed due to high water levels
Man struck by freightliner in Texas
Man struck by freightliner in Texas
DOTD preps roads for winter weather
DOTD preps roads for winter weather
4 inmates in custody after escaping
4 inmates in custody after escaping