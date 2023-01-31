Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Report: Infant in stolen car died after crash in Milwaukee

A 1-year-old child died after the car he was sitting in was stolen and crashed. (WTMJ, CELL PHONE VIDEO, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — A 13-month-old boy who was in a car stolen last week in Milwaukee died after it crashed into a minivan shortly after the theft, a medical examiner says.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said Zarion Robinson was in a car seat in the stolen car’s back seat when it hit the minivan last Friday, minutes after the car was stolen.

According to the medical examiner’s report, paramedics found Zarion awake and crying and still partly strapped into his car seat, which overturned and was facing down on the back seat’s floor.

But he was pronounced dead at a hospital early Saturday, about two hours after the crash.

The 31-year-old woman who was driving the stolen car was injured in the crash and remains hospitalized. She has been arrested but has not been formally charged.

Zarion’s mother told police she left her car unlocked late last Friday when the vehicle was stolen shortly after she ran back inside their home to get something, according to the report.

The crash occurred minutes later and a couple of miles away from the mother’s home.

The occupants of the minivan the car collided with ran from the scene after the crash and police continue searching for them.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Caddo coroner's office has identified 27-year-old Tytierr James, of Bossier Parish, as the...
Caddo coroner identifies Bossier woman found dead near bridge in Shreveport
Top left: Denickolas Maurice Brown Top right: Dariusz Patterson Bottom left: Meadow...
4 inmates in custody after escaping from Columbia County Detention Facility
Freezing rain increasing
Ice threat increasing later today and tonight
An 8-year-old boy died in a fire on Church Street in Sarepta, La. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
8-year-old boy killed in fire caused by space heater
Animal Control rounded up a couple of dogs Jan. 30, 2023, that neighbors say have been...
2 dogs seized by Animal Control after ‘terrorizing’ Shreveport neighborhood, injuring elderly man

Latest News

Cross Lake closed due to high water levels
Cross Lake closed due to high water levels
Man struck by freightliner in Texas
Man struck by freightliner in Texas
DOTD preps roads for winter weather
DOTD preps roads for winter weather
4 inmates in custody after escaping
4 inmates in custody after escaping
Healthcare among top expenses for retirees