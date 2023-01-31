The Re-Up event allows students to refill school supplies for free

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At this point in the school year, kids may be running out of supplies. To help with this issue, a Shreveport teacher is helping replenish those supplies.

Marvkevea’s Learning Center is hosting The Re-Up at Sci-Port. Parents and students have the chance to tour the new exhibits, get free school supplies and enjoy an evening dance party!

Marvkevea Campbell says he hosts a summer school supply giveaway and was inspired to replenish those items this winter.

“It dawned on me about a month ago and I said, ‘I want to do this again. I gave you a backpack, let me refill them again.’”

The Re-Up will be held at Sci-Port (KSLA)

Supplies like paper, pencils, pens, scissors, glue, Crayons, rulers, erasers, pencil sharpeners and folders will be available.

“When a student has all of their tools in their toolbox, they are going to perform better just because they feel like they can... Even if they struggle, they have something they can work with and that’s so important.”

If you would like to attend, sign up here. The event begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and is open for all ages. Parents are required to stay with their children.

