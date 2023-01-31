Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

The Re-Up event allows students to refill school supplies for free

Sci-Port will host the event
Supplies like paper, pencils, pens, scissors, glue, Crayons, rulers, erasers, pencil sharpeners and folders will be available.
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At this point in the school year, kids may be running out of supplies. To help with this issue, a Shreveport teacher is helping replenish those supplies.

Marvkevea’s Learning Center is hosting The Re-Up at Sci-Port. Parents and students have the chance to tour the new exhibits, get free school supplies and enjoy an evening dance party!

Marvkevea Campbell says he hosts a summer school supply giveaway and was inspired to replenish those items this winter.

“It dawned on me about a month ago and I said, ‘I want to do this again. I gave you a backpack, let me refill them again.’”

The Re-Up will be held at Sci-Port
The Re-Up will be held at Sci-Port(KSLA)

Supplies like paper, pencils, pens, scissors, glue, Crayons, rulers, erasers, pencil sharpeners and folders will be available.

“When a student has all of their tools in their toolbox, they are going to perform better just because they feel like they can... Even if they struggle, they have something they can work with and that’s so important.”

If you would like to attend, sign up here. The event begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and is open for all ages. Parents are required to stay with their children.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Caddo coroner's office has identified 27-year-old Tytierr James, of Bossier Parish, as the...
Caddo coroner identifies Bossier woman found dead near bridge in Shreveport
Top left: Denickolas Maurice Brown Top right: Dariusz Patterson Bottom left: Meadow...
4 inmates in custody after escaping from Columbia County Detention Facility
An 8-year-old boy died in a fire on Church Street in Sarepta, La. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
8-year-old boy killed in fire caused by space heater
Animal Control rounded up a couple of dogs Jan. 30, 2023, that neighbors say have been...
2 dogs seized by Animal Control after ‘terrorizing’ Shreveport neighborhood, injuring elderly man
Cavisia Goode, DOB: 3/15/1995
Man arrested in shooting that injured 6-year-old

Latest News

Waffles visits KSLA
Furry Friends Friday: Waffles, french bulldog teaches importance of fostering
Meet the new owners of Main Squeeze in Bossier City, Jon and Taylor Shellhaas, a military...
Barksdale couple gifted Main Squeeze location in Bossier after turning store around
The community gathered for a vigil Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 after seven people were injured and...
Community comes together in prayer for victims of Sugar Lane mass shooting
Kicker Monster Truck Show
Monster truck show to feature 6 best trucks in U.S.