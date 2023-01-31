Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

New Orleans council considering suspending businesses that ‘harbor violent crime’

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council is considering increased penalties for businesses in an attempt to curb violent crime in the city.

Council Vice President Helena Moreno presented a new law that would give the city and the chief of police the power to suspend the licenses of “chronic nuisance businesses that harbor violent and serious crime.”

A chronic nuisance would be defined as a business that fails to address drug, theft, and violent crimes committed on its property in a timely manner.

Businesses could face fines and up to a two-year suspension of their operating license.

The proposal is modeled after a similar bill making its way through Baltimore’s council, which would penalize businesses that knowingly allow minors to patronize or be on the premises during school hours.

“This ordinance cuts out some of the red tape that allows us to get a handle on the situation, including talking with the business directly about remediation. If all else fails, we can shut the businesses down to help stop the crime in our city. this is going to be a great tool for NOPD,” said Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork.

“People are tired of chronic neighborhood public safety issues, and we need to be able to address these challenges head-on,” said Councilmember Moreno.

CRIME TRACKER

24-year-old woman fatally shot in vehicle in Hammond; 19-year-old arrested

Nearly 40 years after wife’s murder, Hammond man receives life sentence

Attorneys for Frickey murder suspects strike out in latest court hearing

Moreno says any business accused of harboring crime would be given appropriate notice, the opportunity to provide remediation plans, and due process including court hearings.

The council will discuss the ordinance in a meeting on Thursday (Feb. 2).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Caddo coroner's office has identified 27-year-old Tytierr James, of Bossier Parish, as the...
Caddo coroner identifies Bossier woman found dead near bridge in Shreveport
Top left: Denickolas Maurice Brown Top right: Dariusz Patterson Bottom left: Meadow...
4 inmates in custody after escaping from Columbia County Detention Facility
Freezing rain increasing
Ice threat increasing later today and tonight
An 8-year-old boy died in a fire on Church Street in Sarepta, La. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
8-year-old boy killed in fire caused by space heater
Animal Control rounded up a couple of dogs Jan. 30, 2023, that neighbors say have been...
2 dogs seized by Animal Control after ‘terrorizing’ Shreveport neighborhood, injuring elderly man

Latest News

Cross Lake closed due to high water levels
Cross Lake closed due to high water levels
Man struck by freightliner in Texas
Man struck by freightliner in Texas
4 inmates in custody after escaping
4 inmates in custody after escaping
DOTD preps roads for winter weather
DOTD preps roads for winter weather
Jay'Quan Williams, 17
RUNAWAY: SPD looking for teen last seen on Amelia Ave.