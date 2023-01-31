Ask the Doctor
Icy conditions possible tonight

By Austin Evans
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! We continue to track ugly weather in the ArkLaTex with rain and freezing rain/sleet threatening the I-30 Corridor this afternoon. Highs only reached the upper-30s across much of the region, and the low-40s were reached in the southeastern portion but only just.

Even colder air will push south tonight and this is when many locations along and north of I-20 could see rain changing to freezing rain. This will then continue overnight and through Wednesday morning. As a result, Winter Weather Advisories have now been expanded south to include I-20 and the Shreveport area. Expect very hazardous and slippery travel later tonight and into early Wednesday.

Temperatures tomorrow will not warm up much, most folks will only see the upper-30s for highs. The widespread rain threat continues tomorrow with the ice threat in the counties and parishes where the winter alerts are present, which will continue into midday.

Thursday we will see more rain and the Flood Watch for almost all counties and parishes will be in place until Thursday afternoon. The temperature should warm up enough across the ArkLaTex to not see any ice but still, travel will be impacted by the continued rainfall. Friday we will see the sunshine again with temperatures rising back into the 50s, and the weekend will be nice.

