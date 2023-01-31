Ask the Doctor
Ice threat increasing later today and tonight

By Matt Jones
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Waking up to a cold drizzle and light rain across parts of the ArkLaTex this morning. Portions of northeast Texas, Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas have seen some freezing rain at times making for slick and hazardous road conditions in this region. Temperatures range from the low 30s northwest to the low 40s over our far southeast parishes.

Heading through the day, showers will continue across the region and it will stay quite chilly with temperatures only reaching the mid and upper 30s along and north of I-20 and 40s for our southern zones.

Even colder air will push south tonight and this is when many locations along and north of I-20 could see rain changing to freezing rain. This will then continue overnight and through Wednesday morning. As a result, Winter Weather Advisories have now been expanded south to include I-20 and the Shreveport area. Expect very hazardous and slippery travel later tonight and into early Wednesday.

By Wednesday afternoon, freezing rain will change back to rain as temperatures finally climb above freezing along the I-20 corridor but freezing rain could continue for awhile longer in our northern zones.

More rounds of rain can then be expected through Thursday before this entire system finally moves out Thursday night. By the time all is done, 1-3″ of additional rain will be likely and this could cause some flooding issues across the ArkLaTex.

Great news as we head into the weekend! High pressure will finally return and this will bring more sunshine along with a nice warming trend. Highs by Sunday will return to the 60s. Make some outdoor plans now!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

