DOTD encourages drivers to stay home during winter weather threat

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the ArkLaTex, as freezing rain moves across the U.S.
By Epiphany La'Sha
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - The Department of Transportation and Development is urging people to stay off the roads on Tuesday, Jan. 31, due to winter weather.

Departments in Texas and La. are working around the clock to keep roads safe for those who can’t stay home. Extra crews and staff are taking measures to keep bridges and roads open for as long as possible.

Rodney Mallett with the LaDOTD says it’s important for them to not waste resources. As soon as they see ice forming, or the weather drops below freezing, they begin salting roads.

“What we have learned over the course of many years of doing this is the timing is very important. We watch the weather and we will have our staff on standby ready to go and we will treat bridges as needed,” said Mallett.

TxDOT says prevention is key during winter threats. They began salting roads yesterday on I-20, US 69, HWY 155 and US 287. If you have to get on the roads, Heather Deaton with TxDOTD says to take extra caution.

“We urge you to slow down, buckle up, put more space between your car and the vehicle in front of you and again, check those road conditions if you have to head out.”

As of 5:30 a.m., no roads have been closed.

