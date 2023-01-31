Ask the Doctor
Cross Lake closed due to high water levels

Cross Lake
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has closed entry to Cross Lake due to high water levels.

Boats will not be allowed to launch until levels are below 172.

Officials say homeowners that live around the lake or have stored boats on the water can get them moved by contacting the Lake Patrol Office at (318) 673-7245. If any residents need help getting out of their homes, they can call that same number.

