Cross Lake closed due to high water levels

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has closed entry to Cross Lake due to high water levels.

Boats will not be allowed to launch until levels are below 172.

[RELATED: Continuous rain causes growing concern for flooding; sandbags available]

Officials say homeowners that live around the lake or have stored boats on the water can get them moved by contacting the Lake Patrol Office at (318) 673-7245. If any residents need help getting out of their homes, they can call that same number.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.