Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified

More than a dozen shots were fired into a car parked outside the Waffle House on Siegen Lane, killing two men inside the vehicle.
By Bria Gremillion and WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than a dozen shots were fired into a car parked outside the Waffle House on Siegen Lane, killing two men inside the vehicle.

A spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as Horace Watson, 37 and Leonard Leslie, 33.

A photograph of the vehicle, from The Advocate newspaper, shows bullet holes across the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Waffle House
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Waffle House(The Advocate, Travis Spradling)

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 at 10439 Reiger Road.

Witnesses say the shooter walked up to the vehicle and began spraying it with gunfire.

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies arrived to find two men dead inside the car.

The shooter fled the scene and has not been caught.

The investigation is ongoing.

