Bossier Parish Health Unit hosts open house

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) Office of Public Health (OPH) welcomed patients to an open house at Bossier Parish Health Unit on Jan. 31.

The event was held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3022 Old Minden Road, #100, Bossier City.

The open house allowed the community to learn about resources that are offered and a chance to meet the staff. People were also able to learn more about services the health unit provides. Attendees had the opportunity to get answers about health unit services such as the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program, opioid education and prevention, Community HealthWays and Medicaid navigation.

For more information, contact the Bossier Parish Health Unit at (318) 741-7314 or Region 7 Communications Coordinator Ana VanEaton at (318) 676-7842.

