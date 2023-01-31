Bernice man arrested for sex crime against juvenile

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office made a Facebook post on Jan. 30, 2023, saying they arrested Jonathan Lee Ates (41), of Bernice, after a complaint of sexual abuse of a juvenile.

UPSO says they were contacted in Nov. 2022 by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services referring to a complaint they received about a 14-year-old female.

UPSO Criminal Investigation Detectives say they learned Ates had sexually abused the victim periodically since she was six years old.

UPSO says they arrested Ates on the charge of aggravated crimes against nature and booked him into the Union Parish Detention Center.

