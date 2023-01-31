Ask the Doctor
Bernice man arrested for sex crime against juvenile

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office made a Facebook post on Jan. 30, 2023, saying they arrested...
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office made a Facebook post on Jan. 30, 2023, saying they arrested Jonathan Lee Ates, 41, after a complaint of sexual abuse of a juvenile.(Source: Union Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office made a Facebook post on Jan. 30, 2023, saying they arrested Jonathan Lee Ates (41), of Bernice, after a complaint of sexual abuse of a juvenile.

UPSO says they were contacted in Nov. 2022 by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services referring to a complaint they received about a 14-year-old female.

UPSO Criminal Investigation Detectives say they learned Ates had sexually abused the victim periodically since she was six years old.

UPSO says they arrested Ates on the charge of aggravated crimes against nature and booked him into the Union Parish Detention Center.

