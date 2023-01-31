Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closings

Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not...
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced a new wave of store closings as the company could be nearing bankruptcy.

The company announced another 87 closings Monday, and it also includes several Buy Buy Baby locations along with all of the remaining Harmon stores.

This decision comes weeks after Bed Bath & Beyond announced it was on track to close 150 stores.

The retailer stated in an SEC filing that it is in default on its loans and is considering restructuring its debt under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

Reuters reported Bed Bath & Beyond could file for bankruptcy as soon as this week unless a last-minute buyer emerges.

In a Jan. 5 business update, the company concluded there was “substantial doubt” about the company’s ability to continue because of recurring losses and negative cash flow.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock price has declined nearly 90% since August.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Caddo coroner's office has identified 27-year-old Tytierr James, of Bossier Parish, as the...
Caddo coroner identifies Bossier woman found dead near bridge in Shreveport
Top left: Denickolas Maurice Brown Top right: Dariusz Patterson Bottom left: Meadow...
4 inmates in custody after escaping from Columbia County Detention Facility
An 8-year-old boy died in a fire on Church Street in Sarepta, La. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
8-year-old boy killed in fire caused by space heater
Animal Control rounded up a couple of dogs Jan. 30, 2023, that neighbors say have been...
2 dogs seized by Animal Control after ‘terrorizing’ Shreveport neighborhood, injuring elderly man
Cavisia Goode, DOB: 3/15/1995
Man arrested in shooting that injured 6-year-old

Latest News

4 inmates in custody after escaping
4 inmates in custody after escaping
DOTD preps roads for winter weather
DOTD preps roads for winter weather
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are...
LIVE: Biden to highlight grant for NYC rail tunnel under Hudson
Cook County State Attorney Kimberly Foxx drops some charges against singer R. Kelly.
Prosecutor drops R. Kelly charges
Cross Lake
Cross Lake closed due to high water levels