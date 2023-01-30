Ask the Doctor
Woman fatally shot inside vehicle; Hammond teen booked for first degree murder

Police say Jonathan Williams was taken into custody without incident at his home not far from...
Police say Jonathan Williams was taken into custody without incident at his home not far from where the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m.(Hammond PD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A 19-year-old man from Hammond was arrested for first-degree murder Sunday (Jan. 29) night after police say they learned that he allegedly shot a woman inside of her car who later died as the result.

Police say Johnathan Williams was taken into custody without incident at his home not far from where the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m.

Around 7:11 p.m., police say that a driver who was a witness to the shooting flagged down officers in the area of Southwest Railroad Avenue and Old Covington Highway. Inside the car, police say they observed Tori Banks, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound. Banks was transferred to a local hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries.

The driver that flagged down authorities told them that they witnessed the shooting at a gas station on Southwest Railroad Avenue. The driver told police that Williams pulled out a gun inside Banks’s car, which was parked at the gas station, striking her and threatening to shoot a fellow passenger. The driver told police he then placed Banks in their car and began transporting her to the nearest hospital before flagging down authorities after noticing them along the way.

Williams was additionally booked for attempted first-degree murder and illegal discharge of a firearm.

