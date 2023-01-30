Woman fatally shot inside vehicle; Hammond teen booked for first degree murder

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A 19-year-old man from Hammond was arrested for first-degree murder Sunday (Jan. 29) night after police say they learned that he allegedly shot a woman inside of her car who later died as the result.

Police say Johnathan Williams was taken into custody without incident at his home not far from where the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m.

Around 7:11 p.m., police say that a driver who was a witness to the shooting flagged down officers in the area of Southwest Railroad Avenue and Old Covington Highway. Inside the car, police say they observed Tori Banks, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound. Banks was transferred to a local hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries.

The driver that flagged down authorities told them that they witnessed the shooting at a gas station on Southwest Railroad Avenue. The driver told police that Williams pulled out a gun inside Banks’s car, which was parked at the gas station, striking her and threatening to shoot a fellow passenger. The driver told police he then placed Banks in their car and began transporting her to the nearest hospital before flagging down authorities after noticing them along the way.

Williams was additionally booked for attempted first-degree murder and illegal discharge of a firearm.

RELATED COVERAGE

19-year-old arrested after off-road police chase in stolen car in Hammond

SWAT activated, resulting in arrest of Hammond man wanted for felony armed robbery and car theft

Massage parlor robbed at gunpoint; Hammond police release video of suspect

Home invasion suspect killed by woman protecting her children in Hammond, sheriff says

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.