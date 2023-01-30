Woman dies after being hit by 2 vehicles on highway in Port Allen, officials say

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was hit and killed on a highway overnight.

The crash reportedly happened on LA 1 around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30.

Officials identified the victim as Patricia Watts, 57, of Denham Springs.

According to the sheriff’s office, a vehicle traveling northbound on LA 1 on the southside of the Intracoastal Waterway hit the woman after she walked out into the right lane of the road in front of a gas station. A second vehicle traveling in the same direction also hit her.

Officials report the victim died after being hit by the second vehicle.

Deputies said they do not suspect foul play and believe the woman was impaired when she was hit.

Both drivers talked to authorities and showed no signs of impairment, officials confirmed.

They said blood samples were collected from the victim and sent to the crime lab.

The crash happened inside Port Allen city limits, but the sheriff’s office responded, officials explained.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

