Texarkana ISD increasing bus driver pay to $25 per hour

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Bus drivers in the Texarkana Independent School District will soon be making more money.

On Monday, Jan. 30, officials with Texarkana ISD announced pay for bus driver is going up to $25 per hour. This rate applies to all full-time, part-time, and substitute drivers. Also, flat rates for trip driving will go up to $25 for 1-30 mile trips and $75 for trips over 30 miles.

Teachers in the district also recently receive a $1,000 retention bonus.

School leaders have voted to give a $1,000 bonus to certified teachers and a $600 bonus to non-certified staff members.

The rate increases apply to current and new drivers. Current school employees interested in driving a bus should contact Kaye Oliver, director of transportation, for more details. Those outside of the district who are interested in applying should do so online here.

