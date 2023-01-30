Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Texarkana ISD increasing bus driver pay to $25 per hour

(Unsplash)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Bus drivers in the Texarkana Independent School District will soon be making more money.

On Monday, Jan. 30, officials with Texarkana ISD announced pay for bus driver is going up to $25 per hour. This rate applies to all full-time, part-time, and substitute drivers. Also, flat rates for trip driving will go up to $25 for 1-30 mile trips and $75 for trips over 30 miles.

Teachers in the district also recently receive a $1,000 retention bonus.

RELATED VIDEO:

School leaders have voted to give a $1,000 bonus to certified teachers and a $600 bonus to non-certified staff members.

The rate increases apply to current and new drivers. Current school employees interested in driving a bus should contact Kaye Oliver, director of transportation, for more details. Those outside of the district who are interested in applying should do so online here.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Caddo coroner's office has identified 27-year-old Tytierr James, of Bossier Parish, as the...
Caddo coroner identifies Bossier woman found dead near bridge in Shreveport
SPD investigating shooting on E. Kings Highway
Man fatally shot on East Kings Highway
Madison Brooks
Family of Madison Brooks announces funeral arrangements
Man shot, left on side of street in Carthage; suspect faces charge of attempted murder
Top left: Denickolas Maurice Brown Top right: Dariusz Patterson Bottom left: Meadow...
3 inmates at-large, 1 in custody after escaping Columbia County Detention Facility

Latest News

Tips to get the best night's sleep
Tips to get the best night's sleep
How sleep impacts your health
How sleep impacts your health
Top left: Denickolas Maurice Brown Top right: Dariusz Patterson Bottom left: Meadow...
3 inmates at-large, 1 in custody after escaping Columbia County Detention Facility
Animal control rounded up a couple of dogs on Jan. 30, 2023 that neighbors say have been...
2 dogs seized by animal control after ‘terrorizing’ Shreveport neighborhood, injuring elderly man