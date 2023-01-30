Ask the Doctor
Shelby County authorities searching for burglary suspects

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST
CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to send in information about a burglary that occurred at James Grocery at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Nearby residents are asked to check security cameras to see if there is anything suspicious on their devices.

If you have any information regarding this burglary, you are urged to contact Investigator Aaron Jones at (936) 572-7559 or (936) 598-5601.

