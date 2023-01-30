Multiple winter weather & flood alerts in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! If you can call it that with this weather. The rainfall continues in the ArkLaTex with some folks seeing a winter mix or freezing rain. Highs today struggled and they will continue to struggle for much of this week. Tonight, showers continue with lows dropping to the 30s. We are seeing a prolonged rising event unfold in northeast Texas and Southeast Oklahoma.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for McCurtain, Red River, Titus, Morris, and Upshur Counties until Wednesday at 6 AM. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Bowie, Cass, Miller, Little River, Lafayette, Miller, Columbia, Howard, Hempstead, Sevier, and Nevada Counties until Wednesday at 6 AM. A Flood Watch has been issued for the majority of the ArkLaTex until Thursday morning.

Tomorrow, we will continue to see the rain fall on the ArkLaTex with some folks in the northwestern portion of the region seeing that wintry mix or some freezing rain. Temperatures will continue to struggle with highs only reaching the low-40s across much of the region. Folks in the northwest will possibly not see the 40s, only topping out in the upper-30s. Tomorrow night lows will drop to near or below freezing.

The rain continues Wednesday and Thursday with colder temperatures and both days will see the winter weather threat in the northwest. Friday, sunny skies will hopefully make their return to the ArkLaTex as we warm back into the 50s.

